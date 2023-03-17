The S.C. Department of Transportation is planning to replace the Bull Swamp Road bridge over Caw Caw Swamp at a cost of more than $7 million.

The bridge between St. Matthews and North is considered structurally deficient, but it is not considered functionally obsolete. It is load restricted.

According to the SCDOT, a “structurally deficient” bridge has one or more structural defects that require attention. This status does not mean the bridge is unsafe for vehicle traffic.

The right-of-way acquisition for the project will begin in the fall of 2023, with construction expected to begin in the summer of 2024.

The project is expected to last 18 months.

The estimated construction cost for the bridge replacement is just under $7.2 million. The project is being funded through the SCDOT's Federal Bridge program.

During the project, motorists will have to detour onto Columbia Road, Murph Mill Road and Kennerly Road.

SCDOT will hold a public information meeting about the project on March 23.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Calhoun County Community Development Center, located at 101 Courthouse Drive in Saint Matthews.

The meeting will have a drop-in type of format with displays for viewing and citizens will have the opportunity to provide written comments. There will be no formal presentation at the meeting.

The public comment period for the project will run through April 7. SCDOT will consider all comments received before the close of business on April 7.

Comments received after the comment closing date will be considered to the extent practicable, but SCDOT may issue a final plan at any time after the close of the comment period.

Written comments can be provided in the following ways:

• Filling out a comment card and dropping it in the comment box at the public information meeting

• Mailing comments to: Alex Bennett, SCDOT Project Manager at 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29202-0191

Additional information concerning the project may be obtained by contacting Alex Bennett at: 803-737-3231 or email: BennettJA@scdot.org