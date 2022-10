A community breast cancer awareness walk will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Regional Medical Center walking trail.

Bottled water and pink balloons will be given to participants. The balloons will be released at the conclusion of the walk.

All donations will be forwarded to the American Cancer Society.

The event is being sponsored by Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church in Orangeburg. For more information, please call 803-536-0600.