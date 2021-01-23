BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Utitlties working with town on new agreement

BRANCHVILLE -- Branchville’s first meeting of the year held good news for the town. Lee Michaels of Dominion Energy spoke to council stating that Dominion and Edisto Electric Co-op are working together with Branchville on a new agreement.

The agreement states that if Branchville annexes new property into town limits, the current residents are able to keep their current energy provider and will not have to switch.

Councilman Gregory Oliver announced that the repairs on the Branchville community center are going well, and that the repairs for the freight depot will be starting later in the month. While these repairs are underway, the buildings will not be available for rental use.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

