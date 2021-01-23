 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Utilities working with town on new agreement
0 comments
editor's pick
BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL

BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Utilities working with town on new agreement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Branchville Town Hall (copy)

Branchville Town Hall

BRANCHVILLE -- Branchville’s first meeting of the year held good news for the town. Lee Michaels of Dominion Energy spoke to council stating that Dominion and Edisto Electric Co-op are working together with Branchville on a new agreement.

The agreement states that if Branchville annexes new property into town limits, the current residents are able to keep their current energy provider and will not have to switch.

Councilman Gregory Oliver announced that the repairs on the Branchville community center are going well, and that the repairs for the freight depot will be starting later in the month. While these repairs are underway, the buildings will not be available for rental use.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 8 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 1-22-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News