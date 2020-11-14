BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town to increase millage, utilities

BRANCHVILLE — Earlier this month, Branchville held its first reading of the 2021 town budget, with the second reading in the coming weeks.

Mayor Frank Dickson announced that they wish to raise the town water bill by $2 and that there will be a special meeting 30 minutes before the December town council meeting where they will discuss the matter with citizens who attend. Dickson added that other prices would increase as well: city trash by $1.25, city sewer by $1, and the millage would increase 1.29 mills for the increased 2021 budget.

On Nov. 18, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office will be handing out food for Thanksgiving at the Branchville Sports Complex from 4 to 6 p.m. while supplies last.

Councilman Gregory Oliver announced that they are aware of several streetlights out in the town of Branchville and that Dominion has worked on a few of them so far. Dickson stated that he would get a list of the remaining lights to Dominion for them to continue working on them.

Branchville will host its annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. and that if interested in joining the parade to contact town hall.

Town hall will soon be selling face masks featuring the Lockett Elementary School Yellowjacket to aid the school in their fundraiser. Masks will be $10 apiece.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

