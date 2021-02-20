BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town police to receive new gear

BRANCHVILLE -- Branchville Police Chief Randy Clark spoke with the town council on behalf of the police force. He put forth two requests that would allow the department to better serve the community.

First, he spoke of Gold Shield, a National Crime Information Center program that would allow the department to search the tags of cars they pull over to see if they have been reported missing or stolen, as well if they are tied to people who are currently wanted. Gold Shield would allow them to process cars pulled over in a safer and more timely manner.

Second, he informed them that their body cameras are outdated and that new ones would be required for all on duty officers to use.

Council voted unanimously to approve both requests for the police department.

Mayor Frank Dickson announced that tonight would be the first reading of a new amendment for the town. It states that Branchville will use Orangeburg County Voter Registration to handle all their future elections, as well as to verify the results.

Dickson also announced that they will be putting in a request to raise the percentage on the franchise agreements with Edisto Electric Cooperative and Dominion Energy from 3 percent to 5 percent.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 8 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

