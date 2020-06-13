BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: New member joins council; another election July 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BRANCHVILLE -- Branchville Town Council began its June meeting with the swearing in of new council member Pauley Jumper by Mayor Franklin Dickson.

Jumper succeeds Councilman Kenneth Hardee. He was elected in a special election on June 2 with 53 votes out of a total of 75.

Dickson reminded everyone there is still one council seat open, and the election for it will be held July 14. The elected council member will finish out the last two years of Donny Connelly’s four-year term.

According to the town website, Connelly "stepped down from his council seat due to health reasons." Running for the seat are Tommy Connelly and Glenn Miller.

Voting on July 14 will be held at only one polling place, the Community Center, 7647 Freedom Road, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The council decided that the town will no longer waive late fees for past-due bills that went unpaid during the initial coronavirus outbreak. Regular cutoff for late bills resumes July 4.

Branchville Town Hall will reopen to the public on June 15, and will be implementing social-distancing measures. The drive-through window will still be in use, and a screen will be erected inside the building at the counter.