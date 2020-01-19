BRANCHVILLE -- At Branchville’s first meeting of the new year, town council members were sworn in.
Incumbents Charles Dukes and Gregory Oliver were re-elected, and Kenneth Hardee was sworn in as the newest councilman. Mayor H. Franklin Dickson was re-elected and as well.
Dickson said that he had a letter from Councilman Donny Connelly that he wished to read to council and those in attendance. In his letter, Connelly said that he was stepping down from his position to focus on his health and that he has greatly enjoyed his time serving the town.
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blankenship said that registration for summer sports is starting now, and information can be found on the Branchville Youth Sports Facebook page and by visiting https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/branchvilleys to sign up.
You have free articles remaining.
Branchville’s Volunteer Day will be held Jan. 25 throughout the town and will focus on various needs of the town. Contact Branchville Town Hall for more information.
The Branchville High School Softball Tournament will be held Feb. 28-29. On Jan. 25, the Raylrode Daze Festivul committee will host an oyster roast to raise funds for this year’s festival. Tickets can be purchased from Farmers & Merchants Bank in Branchville.
Councilman Gregory Oliver said that Legislation Day will be Feb. 4-5, with the first day being a class on what to expect on the following day. He urged as many people as possible to participate.
Branchville’s general fund for the year of 2020 was brought up and was approved by council. It was also stated for future planning, Kids Night will be Dec. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees can bring their own cameras for pictures with Santa. Also, the Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 20, starting at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.