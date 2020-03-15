BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Council seat up for election

BRANCHVILLE – The Town of Branchville will be holding an election for the council seat left vacant by Donny Connelly.

Connelly recently stepped down to focus on his health.

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the community center.

In other business, Highway 78 in town received some damage due to the high amounts of rain recently. Councilman Gregory Oliver spoke with the S.C. Department of Transportation, which said that it will be the town’s responsibility to repair as the damage is within town limits.

The Lake Marion Majors and Minors Jamboree will be held March 11 and 12tat the Orangeburg County Sports Complex in Branchville. Games start at 6 p.m. both days and entry fees are $2 for adults and $1 for children. Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blankenship said that volunteers would be appreciated in several areas, from the entry gates to the kitchens.

The council is still discussing the matter of adding new streetlights to the areas and is currently working on the logistics of how they wish to follow through. One attendee spoke up saying that she likes the idea and hopes to see it implemented soon.

Branchville’s next town council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 6, at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

Contact the writer: coreyadam88@aim.com

