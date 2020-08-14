BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Council hears about school reopenings

Orangeburg County School District’s “Road Back to School” plan for Branchville starts Aug. 10-14 and is aimed at Pre-K to eighth grade students to come in with their families and be introduced to the new technology. If your child is partaking in virtual learning, they will pick up their device then, and along with the parents, they will receive a demonstration on how to use it properly. If a family does not have internet access at home, there will be a brief survey they can fill out and will receive a hotspot system from the school to allow the student to participate in virtual learning.