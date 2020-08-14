BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Council hears about school reopenings

BRANCHVILLE — Charles Gregory, principal of Branchville High School, spoke at Branchville Town Council’s August meeting about students returning to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.
He said that it is imperative that whether your child will return to school for face-to-face learning or virtual learning, that parents register them for school this week.
Orangeburg County School District’s “Road Back to School” plan for Branchville starts Aug. 10-14 and is aimed at Pre-K to eighth grade students to come in with their families and be introduced to the new technology. If your child is partaking in virtual learning, they will pick up their device then, and along with the parents, they will receive a demonstration on how to use it properly. If a family does not have internet access at home, there will be a brief survey they can fill out and will receive a hotspot system from the school to allow the student to participate in virtual learning.
Students will participate in virtual learning at least until Sept. 11 when the school board will vote to continue virtual learning or to end it and move all students back to a face-to-face environment.
In other business, a new councilman was sworn in at the meeting. Tommy Connelly begins his first term as a council member, filling the spot that his late father, Donny Connelly, held.
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blankenship said that fall football and cheerleading is on hold, and that the sports may be replaced with a season of baseball and softball.
Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.
