BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Council gets school update

BRANCHVILLE — Branchville’s October town council meeting started with Principal Charles Gregory of the Branchville school system giving a monthly update on the school system.

He was happy to announce that elementary classes started meeting physically Monday and that the students and teachers were happy to be reunited after being apart for so long. Middle and high school is still on a virtual teaching programs, but he believes they will return to the schools on Oct. 27 under a hybrid system. The hybrid systems will have half the school attend classes in person two days a week, while the other half remains at home, then switches the groups for two days and all students learn from home on Friday. Middle school will start before high school to better stagger the number of students in the hallways at one time to better enforce social distancing protocols.

The desks of students and teachers will have Plexiglas affixed to them to aid in the prevention of germs being spread around the room. When the students return, if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases in Orangeburg County or even the Branchville community, the school will be closed and students will return to virtual learning to keep the teachers, students and their families safe. Gregory said that if classes are cancelled, their sports programs will continue.