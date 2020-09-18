BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Branchville to host softball tourney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE — Branchville will be hosting the Top Gun Travel Softball Tournament this Saturday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blankenship said that the canteen could use volunteers if anyone was willing to come out and help.

Branchville High School Principal Charles Gregory attended the September town council meeting to announce that the school year has been a success so far. Their first week where devices were distributed saw that students had one by the end of it. While it was scheduled that in-person classes would resume on the Sept. 14, it has been decided that the start date will not be Sept. 28. If classes are pushed back once more, it will be after the first nine weeks period has ended.

Councilman Gregory Oliver stated that he feels the Christmas Parade will be held this year if the coronavirus pandemic has not worsened at that point in time. He added that social distancing will be required during the parade for health reasons.

Councilman Brett Banks announced that the millage will be increased in 2021 by an as-yet-undecided amount. Mayor Frank Dickson announced that there will be a hearing on the millage on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at Branchville Town Hall.