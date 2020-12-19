BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Branchville raises rates

BRANCHVILLE — Branchville Town Council held second reading of a rate increase this month.

The change will increase the town water bill by $2 and other prices will increase as well: city trash by $1.25, city sewer by $1 and the millage rate will increase 1.29 mills.

They will be sending the citizens of Branchville a letter in the mail discussing the rate increases.

Council has voted to extend the mask ordinance to Jan. 14 and will discuss issuing a new one at the Jan. 11 meeting.

Branchville is currently not renting its event hall as it is undergoing renovations, and Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blankenship stated that the parks are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The freight depot’s renovations will begin in January of next year. The depot will be an event venue that they will rent out when the pandemic has ended.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0