 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Branchville raises rates
0 comments
editor's pick
BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL

BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Branchville raises rates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Branchville Town Hall (copy)

Branchville Town Hall

BRANCHVILLE — Branchville Town Council held second reading of a rate increase this month.

The change will increase the town water bill by $2 and other prices will increase as well: city trash by $1.25, city sewer by $1 and the millage rate will increase 1.29 mills.

They will be sending the citizens of Branchville a letter in the mail discussing the rate increases.

Council has voted to extend the mask ordinance to Jan. 14 and will discuss issuing a new one at the Jan. 11 meeting.

Branchville is currently not renting its event hall as it is undergoing renovations, and Mayor Pro Tem Michael Blankenship stated that the parks are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Town to increase millage, utilities

The freight depot’s renovations will begin in January of next year. The depot will be an event venue that they will rent out when the pandemic has ended.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 12-18-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News