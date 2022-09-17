Branchville’s railroad celebration returns; Raylrode Daze begins Thursday

Branchville’s celebration of its place in railroad history returns next weekend with gunfights, music and food – and a few new items.

“We’re one of the oldest festivals in the state and we held onto the event through COVID,” Raylrode Daze Treasurer Carrie Johnson said.

Branchville’s railroad history began in 1832 when the South Carolina Railroad’s tracks reached the settlement.

It became the world’s first railroad junction when the company extended tracks that paralleled the Indian trails to the west and north.

The western route reached Hamburg, a small town outside of Augusta. The other track went north to Orangeburg and Columbia.

The town’s annual festival has celebrated that history since 1969.

“This is benefitting our town and our citizens,” Johnson said.

Raylrode Daze begins Thursday.

This year’s festival will include a petting zoo with pony rides Thursday through Saturday.

The S.C. Highway Patrol will have a rollover crash simulator at the festival from noon to 4 p.m. Friday. The Palmetto Palace Mobile Health Unit will be on-site Saturday, signing people up for medical and dental visits and giving out free, at-home COVID tests.

The festival has 55 vendors signed up so far, selling everything from crafts and jewelry to cupcakes and Italian ice.

The event also offers games, including this year’s new hula hoop contest.

The 2022 Raylrode Daze Skejule of Events includes:

Thursday

• 6:30–8:30 p.m. — Fun and games in the Red Dog Saloon, sponsored by the PTO. Carnival night, pep rally for Branchville High School. Music by Jason Lee Cook in Branch Junction

Friday

• Noon — Opening ceremonies in front of the Depot. If raining, will be in Branch Junction.

• 2 p.m.–midnight — Arts and crafts, concessions, Cal Smoak Special rides, carnival

• 2 p.m.–5 p.m. — Local entertainment and games

• 4 p.m. — Cal Smoak Special rides begin

• 5 p.m. — Kangaroo Court

• 5:30 p.m. – Can Can Girls

• 6 p.m.— Kangaroo Court

• 6:30-7:15 p.m. — Local entertainment

• 7:15 p.m.— Can Can Girls

• 7:30 p.m. — Gunfight

• 8 p.m.-midnight — Ocean Drive Party Band in Branch Junction

Saturday

Events around town include carnival, Cal Smoak Special rides, arts and crafts, and concessions. All registration for contests will be to the right of the stage in Branch Junction.

• 9:30 a.m. —Parade line-up. Registration at Horton Field.

• Participants are asked to register early if they can by visiting raylrodedazefestivul.com or by calling Pauley Jumper at 803-747-5610. Participants can also sign up at 9:30 a.m.

• 11 a.m. — Parade begins. Parade will continue down Main Street and disband at the Old Branchville High School.

• Noon (or immediately after parade) — Branch Junction Stage, awarding parade trophies

• 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m. — Dancing, music and games on stage

• 2 p.m. — Can Can Girls

• 2:15 p.m. — Kangaroo Court

• 2:30 p.m. — Gunfight

• 3 p.m. — Costume judging contest – kids and adults

• 3:30 p.m. — Spike driving contest - kids

• 4 p.m. — Spike driving contest - adults

• 4:30 p.m. — Womanless beauty pageant and manless beauty pageant

• 5:15 p.m. — Can Can Girls

• 5:45 p.m. — Gunfight

• 6:15–7:15 p.m. — Hula hoop contest

• 7:30 p.m. — Can Can Girls, Honoring of our seniors

• 8 p.m. — Closing ceremony

• 8:15 p.m. – Last gunfight

• 8 p.m.–midnight – Vinyl Daze Band in Branch Junction; DJ Prime near the Depot