Branchville passes mask ordinance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRANCHVILLE — Branchville Town Council has voted for and passed a mask ordinance for the town to follow for 61 days starting July 14.

The ordinance will run in conjunction with the countywide ordinance that came into effect July 3. The town will enforce a fine of $25 to those who refuse to wear a mask or fail to obtain one when requested to do so. Town council wishes to see the COVID-19 numbers drop with the measure in place and feel that enforcing it is in the public’s best interest.

Councilman Gregory Oliver also brought forth a letter that is has been signed by various towns in South Carolina that will be sent to Gov. Henry McMaster to provide internet access to students in rural communities through the CARES Act to provide the technology to those who need it now the most. The letter calls for the state to provide the means for all students to be adequately supplied to learn in the 21st century.

When asked about the Christmas parade, Oliver said it was too early to decide if it was to be cancelled alongside Railrode Daze.

Branchville’s next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Branchville Town Hall, 7644 Freedom Road.