Orangeburg County School District announced that Vickie Haynes, school counselor at Branchville High School, has been recognized as the South Carolina Career and Technical Education Counselor of the Year for the Lower Savannah Region.

Nominated by her principal, Charles Gregory, Haynes was commended for her contributions to the school.

“I nominated Mrs. Haynes because she is not only an outstanding guidance counselor, but also a compassionate person. Her commitment to our students’ success is demonstrated by our 100% graduation rate and the 87.5% college or career readiness rating she helped our seniors achieve last year,” Gregory said.

“Her tireless work to complete 100% of Individual Graduation Plans further exemplifies her dedication. As we look ahead to graduation and the next school year, we know that with Mrs. Haynes in our corner, our students are in the best possible hands,” he continued.

In winning the SC CTE Counselor of the Year award, Haynes joins a distinguished group of professionals who have made significant contributions to career and technical education.

“Mrs. Haynes has served Orangeburg County School District for two years, and during this time, her work has had a positive impact on both her students and the community. She is a dedicated advocate for students, constantly motivating and addressing the needs of the ‘whole child,’” said Faith Arthur, OCSD Counseling and Career Services coordinator.

“Mrs. Haynes embodies the qualities of an effective school counselor, ensuring her students excel academically, socially and emotionally; and her recognition as CTE Counselor of the Year is a testament to her invaluable contributions,” Arthur said.