Branchville brings Freight Depot back to life

BRANCHVILLE — Branchville has opened the renovated Freight Depot for rentals.

Mayor Frank Dickson hosted an open house on Feb. 28 to showcase what has been done with the building and upcoming plans such as the addition of warmers and an oven for caterers and those cooking at the venue. There are plans to have the parking area paved.

“I’m glad we are able to keep the depot and not tear it down,” Dickson said as he showed the building off to guests. The depot suffered a fire several years ago that destroyed the floor and wooden beams inside ... The renovation made use of the existing windows and doorways to ensure they did as little damage to the remaining brickwork as possible. With a mix of modern and historic design, the depot is sure to be a popular venue in the county."

The renovated depot can seat up to 130 people using both the interior and the patio overlooking Branchville’s railroad museum. It comes with 100 chairs and 12 tables with room for more if needed. The depot fits up to 90 more people than Branchville’s current community center located across from town hall.

Lease agreements can be obtained from town hall and the depot is rented for 24 hours running from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. the following day for $350 per day for Orangeburg County residents and $450 for non-county residents.

This Freight Depot is across the railroad tracks from the old passenger depot, now the Branchville Railroad Shrine and Museum. The railroad junction is the first in the world that was created by splitting a rail, which it did in 1838. While the historic passenger depot was built in 1877, the brick freight depot was constructed around 1911 for the Southern Railroad. It primarily transported agricultural goods such a cotton to the Charleston ports.

