Branchville, Bamberg to hold elections

Two elections postponed because of the coronavirus will be held today.

The Town of Branchville and the City of Bamberg were supposed to hold elections in the spring. Instead, they were delayed until today.

Branchville residents will fill the town council seat formerly held by the late Donny Connelly, who stepped down from the position due to health complications.

Candidates Tommy Connelly and Glenn Miller Sr. have filed for the seat. The seat has a remaining term of two years.

The polling locations will be Branchville High School and the community center.

The City of Bamberg will hold an election for the Bamberg City Council District 5 seat.

Wade Wise was the only candidate to file for the position.

The polling locations will be the Bamberg City Civic Center and the Kearse Agriculture Building.

All polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

