Bradford pear, others to be banned for sale; state prohibition begins in 2024

Clemson’s David Coyle said, “It has all the characteristics of a noxious weed.” He’s assistant professor of forest health and invasive species at Clemson.

Bradford pears were once touted as sterile, but it turns out that if pollen from any other Pyrus species gets into Bradford pear flowers, the trees can make viable seeds. Those seeds are then eaten by birds and other animals and spread across the Southeastern landscape, contributing directly to what Clemson calls one of the worst invasive plant species in the region — the Callery pear.

Noxious weeds are weeds that have been designated by agricultural or other governing authorities as plants that are injurious to crops, ecosystems, humans or livestock.

“I think the impacts of it as it gets out into the natural landscape are pretty evident,” Coyle said. “Frankly, there are a lot better things that people could put in their yards. There are a lot of good natives they should probably plant instead.”

Not only do Callery pears have thorns that can damage everything from tractor tires to livestock, but they also damage the ecosystem by crowding out native plants while providing little to no food for insects.