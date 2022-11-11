Boys and Girls Club dedicates buses

The Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club dedicated two new buses to the service of children in the community.

The buses will be used to transport club members from school to the clubs and will allow the Boys and Girls Club to go on more field trips and attend community events.

“Today our dream as board has come to fruition. We were looking at one bus but the good Lord has given us two,” Boys and Girls Club Board Member Dr. Robert J. Johnson said.

Johnson thanked the club’s financial contributors, including the Orangeburg City Council, Orangeburg County Council, SI Group, South State Bank and all public and private donors.

During the dedication, Orangeburg County Council Member Kenneth McCaster presented a check from the county for $5,000 to assist with fuel and maintenance for the buses.

The Boys and Girls Club of America was formed with the intent of providing positive activities for the youth between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. The clubs focus on character development, citizenship, academic help and cultural enrichment.