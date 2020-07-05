Bowman's Lowcounty Creamery gets ACRE funding for milk, yogurt direct sales

After a few years, the small dairy was at a crossroads. The tough economic climate of the industry required expansion into a larger dairy or adding value to the milk they were producing. They knew how to expand the dairy, but were intrigued by the alternative of keeping the herd small where the cows are individuals and not just numbers.

After conversations with many people, Patrick and Kent realized the unmet demand for value-added artisan dairy products in the area. Consumers frequently asked about local dairy products, especially yogurts, artisanal cheeses, and flavored butters and they recognized that individuals as well as restaurants and chefs desire locally produced, small batch, minimally processed dairy products, but had very few options.

As Patrick and Kent looked into the possibility of supplying products to meet this type of demand, their longtime friend and fellow Clemson alum, Josh Brooks, joined them and they began discussing the business and financing aspects of their idea.

After winning a USDA Value-Added Producer Planning Grant, they dedicated themselves to making our dream a reality and Lowcountry Creamery was born. Experimenting began in early 2015 and launched sales in May of that year.