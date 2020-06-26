BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Youth football coach seeks help for team

Bowman Town Hall, parks, the banquet hall and the museum will remain closed for the foreseeable future until the pandemic has passed and they can safely sanitize the buildings for public use and rental. Rhett said there will be no rentals of town property until she is given permission from Orangeburg County Council to allow them.

The purchase of the old dime store has been put off for the time being due to the pandemic, but once it has ended, the town will purchase the building, and the building of the new town library as well has been postponed for the same reasons. One attendee asked why the town is buying old buildings when the buildings it currently owns are dilapidated and falling apart, as well as why the town is not cleaning the sidewalk overgrowth.

Rhett stated that there are only two town employees working for the town’s maintenance and they are in the process of working on their backlog.