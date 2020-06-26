BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Youth football coach seeks help for team

BOWMAN – A youth football coach recently asked Bowman Town Council for financial support for his team.
Bowman held its first town council meeting since March in June.
There were several updates from the council for those in attendance.
Councilman Michael Void has been appointed as mayor pro tem and will act in Mayor Patsy Rhett’s stead when absent.
Demario Davis of Bowman had assembled a youth football team called the Seminoles before the current coronavirus outbreak occurred. He currently has 60 boys ages 5 to 12 participating in the league, with various divisions for the age ranges. He asked council for help in funding the teams to provide them with protective gear such as helmets and shoulder pads.
Councilman Ike Carter supported him in the meeting and suggested that he also speak to Orangeburg County as well to receive help in his initiative. People interested in helping through coaching or mentoring can reach him on Facebook on the Bowman Seminoles page. Davis also operates L.E.A.N -- Leadership, Education, Awareness and Nobility -- a nonprofit group that works with at-risk children to help improve their lives
Bowman’s police chief reported that a portion of their body cameras need replacement and will do so when able to purchase them from the state, as well as have their police vehicle dash cameras installed when able.
Bowman Town Hall, parks, the banquet hall and the museum will remain closed for the foreseeable future until the pandemic has passed and they can safely sanitize the buildings for public use and rental. Rhett said there will be no rentals of town property until she is given permission from Orangeburg County Council to allow them.
The purchase of the old dime store has been put off for the time being due to the pandemic, but once it has ended, the town will purchase the building, and the building of the new town library as well has been postponed for the same reasons. One attendee asked why the town is buying old buildings when the buildings it currently owns are dilapidated and falling apart, as well as why the town is not cleaning the sidewalk overgrowth.
Rhett stated that there are only two town employees working for the town’s maintenance and they are in the process of working on their backlog.
A resident of Morehouse Street asked about the possibility of having a water hydrant placed on the street, as well as connection to the town sewer system. Rhett said that there is not enough in the town water sewer fund to currently connect that street to the sewer system. She also added asked the resident to submit a formal request for the hydrant, and the town will check if the water system in the area can maintain an additional fire hydrant.
The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. July 7 in the banquet hall adjacent to town hall at 131 Poplar St.
