BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Town to reopen facilities for rental

BOWMAN -- Mayor Patsy Rhett discussed at the March Bowman Town Council meeting that they would reopening the town parks as well as the Bowman banquet hall by the end of March.
She stated that she wants people to be safe and responsible while using the town’s facilities. Councilman Ike Carter spoke up, saying that it would help if rules were posted at the locations dictating what was expected of those using the areas, and if it was seen that people will not be responsible, then the town should reclose the facilities once more. Council approved of the notion and the Bowman Police Department will be monitoring the parks once they have reopened.
Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer stated that the Unity March in February was a success and was glad to see those who attended it. Pelzer stated, “Bowman could always use more unity, and there would never be too much.”
Pelzer announced that the Agape foundation will be holding a Story Telling Read Aloud on March 17 at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. via Zoom. They will be reading at Precious Moments Daycare and people are welcome to come read for the children. For information regarding the Zoom call, Pelzer said the information will be on the Bowman Facebook page and town website.
Councilman Leroy Harley announced that the new water meter installation has begun and will be take approximately five weeks to finish. Rhett added at the installers will be in marked vehicles and clothing if people see strangers in their yards or their neighbors. The meters are being installed at no cost to the citizens of Bowman, and any information on the new meters can be obtained at town hall.
There will be a town cleanup day, as discussed at the April meeting, and a date and time will be chosen. Derrick Grey, a Bowman businessman, proposed the idea and suggested that a cookout would follow the cleanup.
The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 6, at the town hall located at 131 Poplar St.