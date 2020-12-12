 Skip to main content
BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Town entering franchise agreement with Dominion
BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL

BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Town entering franchise agreement with Dominion

BOWMAN — Mayor Patsy Rhett started Bowman’s December town council meeting with the introduction of the town’s attorney I.S. Leevy Johnson of of Johnson, Toal, and Battiste PA

He said he is proud to serve the community of Bowman as their attorney.

Bowman is entering a new franchise agreement with Dominion Energy with the first reading conducted during the meeting. the second reading will be held in the January meeting. Dominion Energy will be cutting trees close to their power lines in March of 2021. They have provided a map of where they will be cutting to town hall for those interested.

Councilwoman Shaquita Pelzer announced that the banquet hall and town parks are still closed for the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelzer also announced that the Adopt-a-Family program will begin soon and to contact town hall to adopt a family for the holiday season.

Bowman’s Yard of the Month will be judged on Christmas spirit this month. Due to cold weather hindering the growth of flowers and plant life, the council is looking forward to seeing the decorations that will be set up.

The Christina Hyde Agency will be conducting a Christmas drive Monday to Thursday from Dec. 1-23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Dec. 12, the Agape Foundation will be conducting their Season of Giving at Bowman Town Hall, where they will be handing out care packages while supplies last. If you would like to donate to Season of Giving, contact Bowman Town Hall.

ON Dec. 19, Bowman will be having a drive-thru Christmas in front of town hall with various treats and snacks for the children as well as an inflatable Santa for photos.

Rhett concluded the meeting by saying that she has enjoyed her first year as mayor and is proud of what she has done for the community so far in her time and is looking forward to the next three years of her term.

The meeting ended with council singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” to those in attendance.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 in the banquet hall adjacent to town hall at 131 Poplar St.

