BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Newest councilman sworn in

BOWMAN -- Ike Carter was recently sworn in as the newest member of Bowman Town Council, filling a vacant seat.

Carter said that he is here to help the town. He said he has lived in Bowman for 68 years and wants to give back to the town where he has spent his life. He said that feedback is essential for the council to take care of the town, and whether positive or negative, he wants to hear residents’ thoughts and opinions on matters regarding Bowman.

Bethune-Bowman School’s essay winner Gregory Shuler presented his essay to council and talked about the importance of respect in our lives, saying that we should respect others, even if they have different views than we do.

Vernon Stevens and Nora Sanders of the Lower Savannah Council of Governments spoke to those in attendance on some of the services they help provide to their service areas, from the Council on Aging, to SC Works. One key thing they spoke on was the importance of the U.S. Census and how important it is to the towns to get accurate data. Based on the results, if towns meet certain criteria, they receive additional funds from the state to help improve in key areas to help better the town.

