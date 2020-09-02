BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Mayor to hold Zoom meeting about water meters

BOWMAN -- Mayor Patsy Rhett of Bowman is planning to hold a Zoom meeting with the town on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. to discuss the new electronic water meters that council wishes to install.
A second meeting will be held on Sept. 17 on the subject.
In place of a physical meeting, Rhett talked with the community of Bowman over Facebook Live before the weekend, but said she hopes to return to holding in-person town halls in October.
The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 in the banquet hall adjacent to town hall at 131 Poplar St.
