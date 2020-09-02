BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Mayor to hold Zoom meeting about water meters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOWMAN -- Mayor Patsy Rhett of Bowman is planning to hold a Zoom meeting with the town on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. to discuss the new electronic water meters that council wishes to install.

A second meeting will be held on Sept. 17 on the subject.

In place of a physical meeting, Rhett talked with the community of Bowman over Facebook Live before the weekend, but said she hopes to return to holding in-person town halls in October.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 in the banquet hall adjacent to town hall at 131 Poplar St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0