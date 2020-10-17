BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Bowman welcomes new council member, remembers another

BOWMAN -- Mayor Patsy Rhett started Bowman’s October meeting off by welcoming their newest council member, Deleasera Rene Rogers, who will be filling the seat of the late Michael Void.
A Bowman native, Rogers said she looks forward to working with the community to brighten the town’s future.
Rogers talked to those in attendance of the meeting briefly stating, “I want to commemorate the staff and the citizens of Bowman, that it is not I, but us as a team working for Bowman.”
She added that if there is “anything I can do as an individual to assist the community, to please let me know.” Rogers will be sworn in during the November town council meeting.
Following Rogers’ welcome, Rhett presented a resolution to the family of the late Michael Void, stating that it was an honor to have served the community with him and that Bowman is thankful for the work he had done for the town. She then presented the family with the nameplate from his council seat, wishing them well.
Following the flooding from the recent hurricanes in the previous months, the town is currently flushing their water systems and said that it is possible for a loss of water pressure to occur. Rhett has asked that if Bowman citizens experience loss of water pressure or another issue relating to their water system, contact town hall and they will investigate the matter.
The Bowman Police Department reported that they are in the process of receiving new equipment to better serve the community. The state is working with them to help acquire new body cameras, and Bowman Baptist Church has donated funds towards the purchasing of new safety equipment. The department is thankful for the donations and appreciates the assistance they are receiving from the community.
Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer stated that the town parks are to remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pelzer has asked that Bowman businesses and homes “pink out” for the month, placing pink ribbons or decorations in their storefronts, doors or yards. She also stated there would be a virtual walk in place of the actual cancer walk this month. She asked that people simply walk at home or somewhere safe if able and record and share it online to spread the message.
Southeast Outdoor Activity Center is hosting a drive-thru haunted house for the month of October at 127 Dibble St. The haunted house will run Oct. 9 and 10, 16 and 17, and 23 and 24 from 7 to 10 p.m. each night. Admission is $20 per car. There will be food trucks in attendance every night as well.
Bowman is still hosting their “Trunk-or-Treat” this year on Halloween. If any residents wish to operate a trunk, they are to arrive at town hall at 5 p.m., and the event will from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Bowman will begin replacing all exiting lights in the town with new LED lights in the coming months to brighten the town.
Councilman Ike Carter has asked that citizens refrain from throwing their trash into the ditches throughout Bowman. This issue played a part in the flooding during the recent hurricanes.
Renovations on Bowman Town Hall will begin in the coming months, with the main building receiving a new roof, while plumbing issues are fixed within the building. These renovations are being funded by the fourth-quarter penny sales tax.
The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in the banquet hall adjacent to town hall at 131 Poplar St.
