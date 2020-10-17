BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Bowman welcomes new council member, remembers another

BOWMAN -- Mayor Patsy Rhett started Bowman’s October meeting off by welcoming their newest council member, Deleasera Rene Rogers, who will be filling the seat of the late Michael Void.

A Bowman native, Rogers said she looks forward to working with the community to brighten the town’s future.

Rogers talked to those in attendance of the meeting briefly stating, “I want to commemorate the staff and the citizens of Bowman, that it is not I, but us as a team working for Bowman.”

She added that if there is “anything I can do as an individual to assist the community, to please let me know.” Rogers will be sworn in during the November town council meeting.

Following Rogers’ welcome, Rhett presented a resolution to the family of the late Michael Void, stating that it was an honor to have served the community with him and that Bowman is thankful for the work he had done for the town. She then presented the family with the nameplate from his council seat, wishing them well.