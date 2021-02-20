BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL: Bowman plans unity march, food drive

BOWMAN – Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett announced that on Feb. 18, there was to be a food giveaway sponsored by Save the Children at 9 a.m. at town hall while supplies last.

She added that it could be cancelled due to weather.

Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer announced that the town is acquiring new playground equipment for Outer City Park, while existing equipment is being repainted or replaced with new pieces. She added that the parks are still closed due to COVID-19, but that she hopes the new equipment will be ready for when they do reopen the parks. Pelzer reminded those in attendance of the Unity in the Community March. The event was held Feb 6 at 9 a.m.; it started at town hall and ended at the Bowman Post Office. The march was organized by Jacquin Turner and was the first one to be held.

The first reading of Bowman’s budget for the 2021 fiscal year was held at the meeting; the second and third readings will be held later in the month. Those interested in attending the readings can contact town hall to learn when they will be. Rhett said that once the budget is approved, there will be copies available at town hall for those interested.