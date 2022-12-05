Bowman to present ‘an old-fashioned Christmas’ parade

Santa Claus soon will be coming to town for Bowman’s annual Candlelight Christmas. His elves and organizers are working hard to make this event a memorable occasion.

The Christmas Parade will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday. The theme is “An Old-Fashioned Christmas.”

The parade procession will leave town hall at 131 Poplar Street and end back at town hall.

The 2022 grand marshal is Melvin Felder Jr.

Felder is a native of Bowman and a 2008 graduate of Bethune-Bowman High School in Rowesville. After high school, he matriculated to Claflin University where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting.

Felder is also a graduate of Strayer University in North Charleston, where he obtained his master’s degree in accounting in 2014 and master’s in public administration in 2017.

He is employed with South Carolina State University, where he served as budget analyst within the Division of Finance, Facilities and Management.

Felder has been employed with S.C. State for three years and was recently named the Staff Employee of the Year for the Division of Finance, Facilities and Management.

He was also selected to participate in the National Emerging Leaders program provided by the National Association of College and University Business Officers, which he completed in July 2022.

Melvin previously served as the assistant town clerk and town clerk with the Town of Bowman for 10 years, from 2009 until 2019.

Felder is a member of Pineville United Methodist Church in Bowman and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin (Terry) Felder Sr., and has five siblings and eight nieces and nephews. Melvin enjoys spending time with family and friends, creating party favors and traveling.

For those interested in participating in the Town of Bowman’s parade, applications and event rules can be picked up from town hall and returned. All questions can be directed to 803-829-2666.