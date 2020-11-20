Bowman resident identified as crash victim

A Bowman resident died Friday morning in a collision on Homestead Road in Orangeburg County.

The collision occurred at 8:15 a.m. when an eastbound 2010 Kia Forte drove left of center and struck a westbound full-sized Ford van near Nassau Drive, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Jacob Tomlinson, the driver of the Kia, died at the scene. The 28-year-old Bowman resident died of blunt force injuries sustained in the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Tomlinson was wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in the Kia.

Four people were inside the Ford van. The occupants of the Ford sustained minor injuries, Tidwell said.

Including this collision, there have been 33 highway fatalities in Orangeburg County so far this year. There were 35 during the same time period last year.

Bamberg County has had three highway fatalities this year, compared to none during the same time period last year.

Calhoun County has had four highway fatalities this year, which is double what it had during the same time period last year.