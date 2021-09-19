Bowman park re-imagined: Citizens, students make plans to revitalize park

According to Bowman town Councilman Ike Carter, over the past 30 or 40 years, items have been added to the town park haphazardly without having an overall plan. Some equipment like the basketball court has been in place for a long time, and some additions like the swing sets are newer. There is a covered picnic area, but it needs to be modernized. The trees surrounding the park need to be evaluated for safety.

“We need to take out some of the trees, as falling limbs pose a danger to kids. Maybe we can move the park forward, add an entryway and include a pavilion where we could have music on the weekend or churches could have events,” said Carter.

He said that he would suggest that the trash cans, which are located outside the 6-foot park fence, be more easily accessible to the inside of the park and picnic area to encourage people to keep the grass and play areas free of unwanted debris.

“We want to make the area more sustainable and maintainable. We need new equipment. We need support from the government in South Carolina,” said Carter.

“This is a community effort. Bowman is committed, but we can’t do this alone. We need Gilda Cobb-Hunter, who is our district representative, and Vernon Stephens, who is our state senator, to help us. We need more money,” he said.