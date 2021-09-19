Bowman park re-imagined: Citizens, students make plans to revitalize park

Last week, a group of Bowman townspeople, concerned citizens, local teachers and students, and a special team of budding landscape designers from the University of Georgia came together to formulate a plan for the re-imagining of the town’s park.
Located near the center of Bowman behind the museum and war memorial, the park could be so much more than an occasional meeting place for young people. It should be “a place of community unity, for families, young and old,” as one passerby stated.
“For several years, my parents have voiced an interest in revitalizing Bowman’s town park. My father, Ike Carter, currently serves on the town council and my mother, Sherry Carter, is an active volunteer and has served on the Bowman Beautification Committee,” said Lindsay Carter-Tidwell, senior director of principal gifts at UGA.
“We are so grateful to the businesses and individuals that have already made contributions to provide seed funding so that we could launch this revitalization effort,” said Tidwell, explaining that she has been actively researching grants and other funding sources, but that most of those entities require a plan or proposal as to how their monetary support would be used.
Four UGA graduate students, Kayla Adams, Elizabeth Crimmins, Andrew Peterson and Sophia Zhang volunteered to help in the re-imagining of the town park and offered to come up with a design plan as their senior project on their way to obtaining master’s degrees in landscape architecture.
According to Bowman town Councilman Ike Carter, over the past 30 or 40 years, items have been added to the town park haphazardly without having an overall plan. Some equipment like the basketball court has been in place for a long time, and some additions like the swing sets are newer. There is a covered picnic area, but it needs to be modernized. The trees surrounding the park need to be evaluated for safety.
“We need to take out some of the trees, as falling limbs pose a danger to kids. Maybe we can move the park forward, add an entryway and include a pavilion where we could have music on the weekend or churches could have events,” said Carter.
He said that he would suggest that the trash cans, which are located outside the 6-foot park fence, be more easily accessible to the inside of the park and picnic area to encourage people to keep the grass and play areas free of unwanted debris.
“We want to make the area more sustainable and maintainable. We need new equipment. We need support from the government in South Carolina,” said Carter.
“This is a community effort. Bowman is committed, but we can’t do this alone. We need Gilda Cobb-Hunter, who is our district representative, and Vernon Stephens, who is our state senator, to help us. We need more money,” he said.
While visiting Bowman, the university students hosted several interactive activities to solicit ideas and feedback from the community to incorporate into their overall design and master plan for the park. They involved stakeholders by eliciting responses to an online survey and by providing an image inspiration board where participants at the neighborhood cookout could highlight their favorite design. In addition, they offered creative classroom lesson ideas to involve students at Bowman Middle-High School. Elementary students could draw their own dream park and color it, middle school students could write a creative narrative describing a perfect Saturday at the park, and high school students could participate in a virtual image inspiration board and tell what one thing they would be excited to have in the park.
“We are here to do a park survey, get some pictures and hear what the community wants. We are here to gather ideas and figure out how to make that come to life,” said Kayla Adams, who reiterated that they want to design what local residents envision as a place for the whole family.
Several people joined the students as they walked around the area taking photos and doing hand sketches of the existing park grounds. One man, DeMario Davis, smiling nostalgically, playfully picked up a basketball that sat near the free-throw line and swooshed it one-handedly into the net on the goal.
“This is major. I hope they can add a little track where kids can come and walk around. This can promote exercise and family events. I appreciate them coming from Georgia giving us this opportunity to say what we’d like,” said Davis, a native of Bowman.
“I grew up and spent my whole life here. I remember that big tree there where an owl used to always be,” he said pointing to one of the unfortunate trees that would have to be removed due to age and deterioration.
“This park has a lot of memories. You had your ‘first’ everything out here,” said Davis.
Walking around with sketchpad in hand, Andrew Peterson, who admits to being passionate about designing small rural parks, remarked that the flatness of the park made it a great place to walk and made for easy access.
Looking back towards the front of the tract toward Highway 178, Peterson said, “Putting a stage over there would be great, especially since a lot of people travel on that road. They would see an event or a sign and ask, ‘What’s happening.’”
“The basketball court is in pretty good condition, so minor adjustments here, a little paint, and maybe we could add a few more lines so there could be two teams playing at the same time,” said Peterson.
Shaquetta Pelzer, Bowman Parks and Recreations Commission council member, said, “I am ecstatic. Growing up here utilizing this same park, the potential for us to have a huge upgrade, a completely new park, it’s beyond imaginable.”
“It has been a joy getting to know the students from the University of Georgia and to know their passion for what they are doing. They are very good at what they do, and we are so appreciative as a town,” she said.
Realizing that the park survey and re-imagination plan is only the first step in a long process of seeking funding and securing the materials for the upgrade, Tidwell said that she, along with her parents, the Carters, are committed to restoring the town park for the community.
“Once we have the design and budget, which the UGA students are helping to prepare, we can present our plans to some of the bigger supporters,” she said.
If anyone is interested in supporting the effort to re-imagine Bowman’s park, please contact Ike Carter at ikecarter1952@hotmail.com or Sherry Carter at kisercarter@yahoo.com.