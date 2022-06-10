Bowman man missing; kidnapping feared

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a “missing and endangered” Bowman man.

He was last seen early Friday, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This man was reported missing just after midnight in what may be a possible kidnapping incident,” Ravenell said. “If anyone has seen him, please let us know where so we can get him home safely to his family.”

Investigators received a call around 12:44 a.m. Friday reporting 39-year-old Bernard Jerome Keitt, Jr. as missing.

Keitt is said to be missing from a Cavendish Road residence in Bowman.

He is described as a Black male standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds. Keitt is possibly wearing checkerboard-style shorts.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

