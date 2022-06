The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reports that Bernard Jerome Keitt Jr., 39, of Bowman has been located and is safe.

Keitt had been reported missing and was considered a possible kidnapping victim.

Investigators received a call around 12:44 a.m. Friday reporting Keitt as missing.

Officials are waiting to speak with him to determine exactly what took place.

