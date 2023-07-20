Recent projects in the Town of Bowman “gave our downtown area an uplift,” Mayor Patsy Rhett said.

The South Carolina Community Development Association agrees, which is why Bowman earned the 2023 Award of Excellence. SCCDA’s Award of Excellence recognizes a town’s efforts to improve its community through developmental projects.

Bowman is being recognized for the addition of the Bowman Branch Library and the revitalization of the town’s medical center.

Before the library was established, residents would frequent the Orangeburg County Library’s bookmobile, a vehicle used to transport books to communities with no access to a library.

The community’s support of the bookmobile “made a great impact on the decision to get a library,” Rhett said.

The development of the library took three years due to delays caused by the pandemic.

Along with the library, a new park was built. Located directly across from the library, the park has tables, benches and a water fountain.

Rhett says the town plans to “fully utilize” the park and equip it with a cover to provide shade for park goers. She credits former state Sen. John Matthews of Bowman for allocating funds for the library and park.

“Because of his efforts, the park and the library became real,” Rhett said.

Bowman’s medical center was renovated by the Regional Medical Center after the town’s sole doctor retired.

RMC was “willing and able” to help by installing a primary care doctor and remodeling the center, Rhett said.

RMC is now part of the Medical University of South Carolina.

“Everybody has been very pleased with the additions,” Rhett said.

Proud of the town's developments, Councilman Ike Carter filled out the application for the SCCDA’s Award of Excellence on behalf of Bowman.

“We’re quite pleased with his efforts to make sure Bowman was represented,” Rhett said.

Carter grew up in Bowman and is invested in assisting with the town’s projects.

“It’s a small, country town, and it’s quiet and low key. We don’t have all the amenities, but we’re working on them. I put my heart into this place. I have a different feeling for the town of Bowman than the average person. Winning the award draws attention to Bowman and people are seeing that Bowman is doing good,” Carter said.

He hopes the recognition will pique the interest of private business owners and generate more commerce in the Bowman area.

Rhett says it’s the first time the town’s completed multiple projects at the same time.

“This is the beginning of many,” she said.

According to Rhett, Bowman is upgrading its sewer plant after receiving a $2 million grant from the South Carolina Infrastructure Investment Program.

“We’re looking, we’re searching and we’re anticipating more growth for Bowman,” she said.

Rhett says the town is seeing a lot of newcomers, which gives her “hope for the future.”

“I’m anticipating further growth for our town. I just want everyone to come visit Bowman and see what we have here. It may not be a lot, but it is good,” she said.

“We are appreciative of Councilman Johnny Ravenell and the Orangeburg County Council for all of their help. It was the effort of so many people to come together and make this happen for the Town of Bowman.”

In September, the new park will be a venue for events during Bowman’s annual Harvest Fest.

The Town of Bowman will officially receive its plaque on Aug. 1 at the town council meeting.