Bowman home damaged by fire
Red Cross
SOURCE: WIKIPEDIA

A Bowman home was damaged by a fire Thursday morning.

The Bowman Fire Department responded to the blaze at the Weathers Street home.

The Red Cross is helping one adult by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

