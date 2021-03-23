Bowman home damaged by fire

A Bowman home was damaged by fire on Monday evening, according to the American Red Cross.

Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the two people who lived at the Duncan Chapel Road home by providing financial assistance for food, clothing and shelter, along with referrals to other resources.

Individuals wanting to help with Red Cross efforts can donate by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Information about volunteer opportunities is available at the same website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0