Bowman Harvest Festival canceled amid pandemic
Bowman Harvest Festival canceled amid pandemic

Bowman Harvest Festival 2017

The 18th annual Bowman Harvest Festival has become another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Sylvia B. Stephens, festival committee chair, announced Tuesday the event scheduled for Sept. 11-13 will not take place in 2020 “due to the pandemic (COVID-19) virus.”

The festival was originally designed to coincide with the harvest season and give kids something fun to do after the start of the school year. It has centered around Main Street in Bowman with vendors offering food, crafts and toys in a carnival atmosphere. A parade and other events are held on Saturday.

