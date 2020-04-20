Bowman fire victim ‘loved to make everybody laugh’; mother: ‘He’s a sweet boy’

A 46-year-old Bowman man died in a house fire on Saturday night.
Now Kelvin Glenn’s family is remembering the joy he brought to their lives.
Glenn’s only brother, Curtis Glenn, said the two enjoyed playful sibling competition.
Curtis Glenn said his brother, “loved to make everybody laugh, loved to go fishing and just talk trash.”
The brothers competed against each other in cooking, fishing, joke telling and “who could tell the biggest stories.”
Kelvin and Curtis were the two oldest of four siblings.
One of their sisters, Kimberly Felder, said she’ll miss her brother telling jokes and picking on her, in good fun.
“He was well known for his barbecue. Everybody talked about his barbecue,” she said. “Everybody.”
“Anything he could put on the grill, he’d barbecue, but mostly he barbecued chicken and ribs,” she said.
“He loved working on cars, too,” she said.
Kelvin Glenn’s mother, Cora Glenn, said, “Kelvin is a son, special.”
“He wants attention, he’s a jolly person. If he could do you a favor, he’d do it. He’s a sweet boy,” she said.
She said what she’ll miss most is, “him coming by every other day hollering at me, checking on me.”
They lived about a mile or less from each other.
She said he was married, had five children and three step-children and had been living at the home where he died for about a year.
Sinclaire Glenn, his father, said he taught his son how to cook.
They enjoyed friendly cooking competitions with each other.
“He still had more to learn,” his father said with a smile.
Orangeburg County Fire District Director Teddy Wolfe said the 911 call center received a call for the structure fire at 1311 Field Road around 10:27 p.m.
The Bowman Fire Department was the primary responding department, he said. West Middle, Cattle Creek and Orangeburg County EMS were also called to the scene.
The first fire units arrived within six minutes of the call, but the home was 75 percent involved in fire, Wolfe said.
“The occupant was removed from the burning home to a safe location. Fire department first responders quickly attended to the occupant as they found he was unconscious and not breathing,” he added.
When EMS arrived, they determined that Glenn was deceased, Wolfe said.
It took firefighters three-and-a-half hours, using a water shuttle from nearby hydrants down the narrow driveway, to battle the fire, Wolfe said.
He noted that the home was made of solid wood and was built in 1940.
“This made for a difficult challenge for crews,” Wolfe said.
“After salvage and overhaul, fire investigators from the fire services worked with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and State Fire to attempt to determine the cause of the fire,” Wolfe said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Other agencies that assisted include: the fire departments of Four Holes, Jamison, Rowesville, Providence and the Orangeburg County Fire District; Dominion Energy and the S.C. Highway Patrol.
