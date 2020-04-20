Bowman fire victim ‘loved to make everybody laugh’; mother: ‘He’s a sweet boy’

She said what she’ll miss most is, “him coming by every other day hollering at me, checking on me.”

They lived about a mile or less from each other.

She said he was married, had five children and three step-children and had been living at the home where he died for about a year.

Sinclaire Glenn, his father, said he taught his son how to cook.

They enjoyed friendly cooking competitions with each other.

“He still had more to learn,” his father said with a smile.

Orangeburg County Fire District Director Teddy Wolfe said the 911 call center received a call for the structure fire at 1311 Field Road around 10:27 p.m.

The Bowman Fire Department was the primary responding department, he said. West Middle, Cattle Creek and Orangeburg County EMS were also called to the scene.

The first fire units arrived within six minutes of the call, but the home was 75 percent involved in fire, Wolfe said.

“The occupant was removed from the burning home to a safe location. Fire department first responders quickly attended to the occupant as they found he was unconscious and not breathing,” he added.