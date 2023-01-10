Bowman family thankful after lung transplant; prayers sought for Rock Riser, donor’s family

At 4 a.m. Monday, Gregg and Kena Riser received a phone call.

A set of lungs appeared to be a good match for their son, Rock Riser, a 17-year-old student at Branchville High School.

Keagan Riser James, one of Rock’s sisters, said her parents and family “Were just overjoyed,” when that early morning call rang.

Rock had been placed on the lung transplant list around 5:15 p.m. Friday.

By Monday, the Bowman teen had been in the intensive care unit for 50 days. Most of his hospitalization has been at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Exactly 24 hours after Rock’s parents received the phone call that a set of lungs were available for their son, the lungs had been successfully implanted into his chest.

Members of Rock’s family had been taking turns staying with him in his room during the night, some sleeping in the waiting room, others at the nearby Ronald McDonald House or managing to catch some sleep at home from time to time.

But on Monday night, all of Rock’s family spent the night in the waiting room as his surgery got under way.

His family has been keeping the public informed of Rock’s progress in a Facebook page they created called, “Miracle for Rock Riser.”

According to that page, Rock’s medical team rolled him in a hospital bed to the operating room around 10:20 p.m. Monday.

At 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the family received word from Rock’s charge nurse that his surgery was underway.

Three hours later, Rock’s new lungs had been successfully transplanted.

“New lungs in. Surgery going as planned. Rock is doing well and it should be another approximate 2 hours until completion,” said a 4 a.m. post to the Facebook page.

Two hours later, Rock was moved to his ICU room and his parents were able to visit him around 8:30 a.m.

“They saw him and he picked up his hand to say goodbye,” Rock’s family wrote on the Facebook page.

By Tuesday night, he was breathing 99 percent on his own, according to his family.

In the weeks prior to his surgery, Rock depended on an ECMO machine.

ECMO is an abbreviation for “extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.” An ECMO machine is a type of life support that keeps blood moving through the body and keeps the oxygen and carbon dioxide balanced in the blood.

Keagan said when she was able to visit her brother later on Tuesday morning, she was thankful to see that he was no longer dependent on the ECMO machine.

Rock underwent bi-lateral lung transplant surgery after his natural pair of lungs were damaged due to an inhalation injury. It’s not certain what Rock inhaled to injure his lungs, but his family said it could’ve been due to chemicals on the farm or from vaping.

He was diagnosed with chronic lung disease around a month ago.

In 2021, he’d contracted COVID-19, but recovered without lingering side effects. He’d also had pneumonia and had been treated for asthma and sleep apnea in the past.

This past Nov. 4, he underwent sinus surgery, but nine days later he spiked a fever, so his parents took him to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg for treatment.

Rock underwent many tests at RMC, but doctors couldn’t pinpoint the cause of his fever or what was causing him to have trouble breathing.

He remained hospitalized and then transferred to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital in Columbia where he underwent more tests.

His breathing continued to deteriorate.

Nine days later, nurses placed him on a ventilator and then he was flown to Children’s Hospital at MUSC.

After being at that hospital for 13 days, doctors told Rock’s family that he needed to be placed on the ECMO machine or they wouldn’t have him much longer.

He was then transferred to the ICU of the main MUSC hospital. He also had a tracheostomy ventilator to help him breathe.

Physical therapists worked with Rock to get him stronger each day.

Early last week, Rock, with the help of a team of therapists and nurses, took 12 steps.

By the end of last week, he walked nearly 200 feet, assisted by his care team.

Locally, individuals, churches and businesses have expressed their love for Rock and his family.

Some hosted raffles, dinners and more, donating all proceeds to Rock’s accumulating medical expenses.

One of the ways to show financial support is through the purchase of bracelets, T-shirts and decals. They can be purchased at www.keaganriserphotography.com/shop

Some individual retailers are also selling bracelets to help with his medical expenses.

The family appreciates the support and prayers from friends, family and people they’ve never met.

“We are thankful and blessed,” Keagan said.

The family is asking for people to pray for the grieving lung donor’s family. They’re also asking for prayers that Rock’s body won’t reject the lungs, noting the next three to seven days are critical.