Bowman enters HGTV contest to beautify town
BOWMAN TOWN COUNCIL

BOWMAN -- February’s Bowman Town Council meeting was a quick affair as the town continues to plan for the future.

Councilwoman Shaquetta Pelzer reported that the town has entered into HGTV’s Town Renovation Contest. If selected, Bowman will receive a beautification treatment that will cover multiple areas of the town.

Next month, Mayor Patsy Rhett will speak on her plans for several ideas she wishes to implement in the upcoming year to help attract businesses to Bowman.

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. March 3 at the town hall at 131 Poplar St.

Contact the writer: coreyadam88@aim.com

