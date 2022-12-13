 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Bowman couple shares Christmas scenes

  • 0
Snow village

Robert and Mary Wilburn have built a miniature snow village over the course of 30 years. The public is welcome to stop by and view it. Please call beforehand.

 CORRESPONDENT DONNA HOLMAN, T&D FILES

More than three decades ago, a Bowman couple began assembling a miniature snow village. The collection has grown so large that they built an enclosed wooden outdoor display cabinet to hold it.

Now Robert and Mary Wilburn want to share it with the world.

“It’s a labor of love and I hate not to share it,” Mary Wilburn said.

The display includes an animated ski lift, many churches, at least one cathedral, a farm and many village mainstays such as soda shops, gas stations and restaurants. There’s also a Nutcracker theater scene, Princess Diana’s house, the Coca Cola bottling plant of Atlanta and the Ryman Auditorium representing Nashville, Tennessee.

SC State Marching 101 Band performs at the 2022 Orangeburg Christmas Parade

The Polar Express train, complete with children waving from the windows and Santa Claus riding on top of one car, blows its whistle as it travels through the village and into the mountain tunnel and back again.

People are also reading…

There’s also a manger scene for the Christmas season. And much more.

To visit, call 843-568-4920 for the address and to make sure someone is available to welcome you to the full experience of the sights and sounds of the Wilburn Snow Village in Bowman.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk shuts down Twitter’s Trust And Safety Council

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News