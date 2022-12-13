Bowman couple shares Christmas scenes

More than three decades ago, a Bowman couple began assembling a miniature snow village. The collection has grown so large that they built an enclosed wooden outdoor display cabinet to hold it.

Now Robert and Mary Wilburn want to share it with the world.

“It’s a labor of love and I hate not to share it,” Mary Wilburn said.

The display includes an animated ski lift, many churches, at least one cathedral, a farm and many village mainstays such as soda shops, gas stations and restaurants. There’s also a Nutcracker theater scene, Princess Diana’s house, the Coca Cola bottling plant of Atlanta and the Ryman Auditorium representing Nashville, Tennessee.

The Polar Express train, complete with children waving from the windows and Santa Claus riding on top of one car, blows its whistle as it travels through the village and into the mountain tunnel and back again.

There’s also a manger scene for the Christmas season. And much more.

To visit, call 843-568-4920 for the address and to make sure someone is available to welcome you to the full experience of the sights and sounds of the Wilburn Snow Village in Bowman.