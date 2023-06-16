Bowman native Stephon Void hoped to dedicate his latest book while his father was still living, but the Good Lord had other plans.

“A Healing Journey: Poems of Faith, Healing, Recovery and Grief” became a self-expressed source of coping for Void during his father’s illness and death.

Carlisle “Eddie” Void was 73 when he died due to complications from chemotherapy back on May 26, 2022, his son said.

He was just four days shy of turning 74.

Stephon Void began writing the book in December 2021 when his father was diagnosed with cancer.

“I was going to use it to be a gift to him once he got finished with all of his chemo treatments and he was going to ring the bell” to symbolize the completion of his cancer regimen, Void said.

“It was going to be a ringing the bell and Happy Birthday type of thing,” he added, but his father passed away in the intensive care unit at the Regional Medical Center.

Void said, “I took what I’d already written because I was doing my journaling while I was in the waiting room for his appointments or my appointments for doctors’ visits.”

The book of poems expresses Void’s journey through his father’s diagnosis and faith. The last part of the book discusses how his family dealt with Carlisle Void’s passing.

“I submitted it to my editor with the South Carolina Advocate Press (of the United Methodist Church). They thought it was a good book and that’s why we are here today,” he said.

Advocate Press published the book this past April.

“It’s my largest volume of work that I’ve done,” Void said.

This is his second book with Advocate Press.

“It’s touched a lot of people’s lives. A lot of people said it reminds them of their father and what they went through when their parent passed away or their loved one passed away. It’s another form of healing,” he said.

His father was his inspiration through the entire journey.

Void described his father as the only son, but middle child, of the late Eddie and Earlean Little Void, all of Bowman.

Void’s father served in Vietnam for two years in the U.S. Army, but returned home when his father passed way.

He worked at several mill plants around the Orangeburg area.

Bowman residents knew him as a businessman.

Back in the 1970s and 1980s, Carlisle Void and his friends operated the Bowman supermarket, his son said.

“He was a good guy, a loving father, a caring husband,” Void said.

“He loved me and was proud of me and his family. He was very supportive of the things I did,” he added as his voice cracked.

Stephon Void is the only child of Shirlene Shuler Void and the late Carlisle Void.

“I didn’t see myself doing this when I was growing up,” he said about writing books.

“I always thought I’d be in the lab somewhere doing some work – this is just another side I’m glad God showed me that I could show the world,” he said.

He works professionally as a nuclear magnetic resonance technician in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at Claflin University. He’s also an alum of the university.

Void said his former pastor, the Rev. Janet L. Frederick-Watts, now retired, encouraged him to be a writer.

Void is a lay servant of the United Methodist Church. He said Frederick-Watts liked the way he wrote his sermons.

She told him, “There’s a writing competition for the United Methodist General Conference. I need you to write something for it,” he said.

“I said, ‘Pastor, I’m not a writer, I’m a scientist,’” he said.

She replied, “I want you to write something for it,” he said.

After he submitted the writing, he was selected to be part of a writing team for the Discipleship Ministries of the United Methodist Church.

“That sparked my interest in writing,” he said.

“So I said, ‘Why not write some poetry for yourself and share with others?’ and that’s what I did,” he said.

He encourages others who are experiencing grief or hardship to consider journaling. He also hopes others will trust in Jesus Christ for their peace.

“Get your feelings out because keeping them bottled in is not good for you,” he said.

“Talk to other people about your life’s journey that can help you get to where you need to be. That’s how I got to where I need to be,” he said.

“That’s how I got to where I am today, because other people saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself,” he said.

Void is an active member of New Covenant United Methodist Church in Bowman.

His book is available for purchase online through South Carolina Advocate Press and Amazon.