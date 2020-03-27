Botany Bay Plantation beach access to close Saturday
0 comments
editor's pick

Botany Bay Plantation beach access to close Saturday

  • 0
LIBRARY scdnr logo south carolina department of natural resources

EDISTO ISLAND — Effective Saturday, March 28, 2020, the public access point to Botany Bay Plantation’s beach will be closed to support state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The rest of the property will remain open and patrolled by S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) law enforcement officers.

A full list of agency cancellations and restrictions can be found at www.dnr.sc.gov. As of this writing, SCDNR properties remain open to safely explore, and visitors are encouraged to follow public health recommendations such as maintaining a six-foot distance from others they encounter.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vehicle hits home in Orangeburg
Local

Vehicle hits home in Orangeburg

Three people were transported to the Regional Medical Center after a vehicle collided with an apartment building in Orangeburg on Wednesday af…

Elloree implements curfew
Local

Elloree implements curfew

The Town of Elloree, in an effort to implement the policies outlined in President Trump’s “15 Days to Slow the Spread,” has temporarily enacte…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News