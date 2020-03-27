Botany Bay Plantation beach access to close Saturday

EDISTO ISLAND — Effective Saturday, March 28, 2020, the public access point to Botany Bay Plantation’s beach will be closed to support state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The rest of the property will remain open and patrolled by S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) law enforcement officers.

A full list of agency cancellations and restrictions can be found at www.dnr.sc.gov. As of this writing, SCDNR properties remain open to safely explore, and visitors are encouraged to follow public health recommendations such as maintaining a six-foot distance from others they encounter.