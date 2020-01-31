A Democrat hoping to unseat Republican Congressman Joe Wilson will be visiting Orangeburg County next weekend to hear from voters.
"I want to meet voters where they are and make it as easy as possible for people to access me and my campaign,” Adair Boroughs said via press release.
Boroughs will be holding an event at 1539 Springfield Road in Springfield from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 8 as part of her “County-to-County” effort.
“County-to-County is the type of program that will continue while I'm serving the people of the 2nd District in Congress,” Boroughs said.
Boroughs’ campaign said the effort will include monthly in-person visits at locations in Orangeburg, Aiken, Barnwell, Lexington and Richland counties, as well as county-specific Facebook groups.
The former U.S. Department of Justice attorney formally announced her campaign in April 2019.
Boroughs’ campaign cited rising drug costs, stagnant wages, crumbling infrastructure and climate change as some of the challenges facing the 2nd Congressional District, according to The State newspaper.
Boroughs told The State that she would have voted to impeach President Trump had she been in Congress. She said the gravity of impeachment is diminished “when we wrap it in partisanship."
Boroughs' campaign reported that she raised $700,000 in 2019. According to her campaign, that is the largest first-year sum for a Democratic candidate in 2nd Congressional District history.
Boroughs has out-raised Wilson in three quarters.
Wilson expressed his confidence to The State in an interview.
“I’m really grateful I’m ahead of where I was two years ago. We do have a very serious challenge and I’m going to be prepared,” Wilson told The State.
