Boone and Crockett takes aim at habitat; Calhoun landowner driving force in effort to foster wildlife

“Doing research for research sake is wonderful, but I think this program is really focused on changing and improving how we actively manage for wildlife on private lands. And Cooperative Extension is a critical part of that,” Humphries said.

Evans expects the program to assist and encourage South Carolina landowners to manage their land for wildlife in ways they might not have ever considered.

“For example, when you look at how farmland is laid out in squares and farmers have center-pivot irrigation systems. There are thousands of acres in the corners of that farmland that can be managed for wildlife habitat,” Evans said.

Humphries and Evans also point to opportunities for Clemson students and faculty to collaborate with Boone and Crocket Club programs at other universities as a benefit for both the students and the state of South Carolina.