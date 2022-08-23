Booklet focuses on 'Raptors and Reptiles'

Paulette Evans, formerly of Vance and now from Sumter, has penned another booklet about nature.

This one is titled “Raptors and Reptiles,” focusing on the lifestyles, general behavior and habitats of the “unsung heroes” in the animal world.

The booklet features 12 animals and birds, along with detailed illustrations for each, she said.

“Raptors are birds of prey and include the American bald eagle, the red-tailed hawk and the sparrow hawk,” Evans said. “They play a vital role in reducing the rodent and vermin population that can spread disease in rural and urban areas.”

She said the booklet’s reptile portion focuses on snakes (both venomous and non-venomous) such as the water moccasin, the king snake, along with “the dragon of the Southeast, the American alligator.”

These creatures populate swamps, forests, and sometimes create habitats in rural areas.

“Reptiles prefer to be left alone but will defend their territories with a hiss and a vocal warning signal that says, ‘You’re too close to my house. Back away or you may get bitten,’” Evans said. “Also, urban residents need to know that building too close to reptiles’ habitats often invites trouble.”

The “Raptors and Reptiles” booklet is geared for adolescent and adult readers who can appreciate and respect the work these creatures do in keeping the environment healthy, she said.

“All of the information in the booklet is accurate and has been confirmed by two wildlife experts,” Evans said.

The booklet is dedicated to her brothers, David Evans and Witte Evans.

“Both these men have exemplary knowledge of wildlife and understand the importance of keeping a healthy environment,” she said.

"Raptors and Reptiles" is a sequel to the "Wild Tails of South Carolina." Both describe the importance of a healthy habitat for animals; and thus, it'll be a healthy environment for humans.

The “Raptors and Reptiles” booklet is available by contacting Paulette Evans at 803-468-4917 and via email: patientpaul@yahoo.com. The booklet’s one-time fee is $20.

“If purchased by a school, it can be copied as many times as needed for no additional fee,” Evans added.