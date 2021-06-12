Book follows women’s impact on boy; ‘Seeing Mommy All Day Long’ penned by Orangeburg author

Vincent Pendarvis has been a Boys & Girls Club president and a school guidance counselor.
The Orangeburg resident knows about the ups and downs of single parenthood for many children, with his first book detailing the strength of a mother and other women who keep a young boy encouraged – and on the right path.
Pendarvis has written a children’s fiction book titled “Seeing Mommy All Day Long.” It shares the journey of Alex and the women he encounters throughout his day who provide the support he needs.
“It’s about this young boy who goes on this particular day, and all he saw were mother figures, someone who reminded him of his mother. His mother told them, ‘Hey, look out for my boy. Take care of him,’” Pendarvis said.
“All day long he just has mother figures trying to protect him, ensuring that he had a good day and that he did not get into any trouble. Of course, there was a single mother that was rearing him. Then there are other ladies that stepped up,” he said.
In the book, young Alex is essentially seeing his mother all day long through others who are sharing similar positive affirmations that she would share with him.
“There are no men throughout the whole storyline. So I was just merely stating that women, thank God, would step up and take over because there’s no father around. They’re doing the job of father and mother,” Pendarvis said.
While the book does not delve into all the complexities surrounding the absence of the father in many children’s homes, Pendarvis said far too often in society “we see young mothers, grandmothers, aunties and female caregivers having to raise boys to become men without any male support.”
Pendarvis said a sequel to his book will be written from a father’s perspective.
“It’s a sequel to it, but it hasn’t been completed yet. It’s going to lead into the father’s side of the story, the male perspective,” he said.
A book signing event is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at The Premier at 1235 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg. Admission is free.
The 48-page book is published by Atlanta, Georgia-based Perfectly Imperfect Publishing Co. and illustrated by Hatice Bayramoglu.
