Book follows women’s impact on boy; ‘Seeing Mommy All Day Long’ penned by Orangeburg author

Vincent Pendarvis has been a Boys & Girls Club president and a school guidance counselor.

The Orangeburg resident knows about the ups and downs of single parenthood for many children, with his first book detailing the strength of a mother and other women who keep a young boy encouraged – and on the right path.

Pendarvis has written a children’s fiction book titled “Seeing Mommy All Day Long.” It shares the journey of Alex and the women he encounters throughout his day who provide the support he needs.

“It’s about this young boy who goes on this particular day, and all he saw were mother figures, someone who reminded him of his mother. His mother told them, ‘Hey, look out for my boy. Take care of him,’” Pendarvis said.

“All day long he just has mother figures trying to protect him, ensuring that he had a good day and that he did not get into any trouble. Of course, there was a single mother that was rearing him. Then there are other ladies that stepped up,” he said.

In the book, young Alex is essentially seeing his mother all day long through others who are sharing similar positive affirmations that she would share with him.