Bowman native Bernice Johnson has received the 2023 Literary Titan Silver Book Award for "Keep on Keeping On: Your G.R.O.W.T.H. Will Bear Fruit to Feed Others."

The award recognizes books that demonstrate notable merit in literary creation. It acknowledges works that deliver engaging and inventive content with a distinctive voice.

The book is Johnson's personal story and her first solo project.

Johnson graduated from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College with an associate degree in business administration. The mother of three lives in Columbia.