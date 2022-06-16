Bonnette wins primary in Calhoun County

Rebecca Bonnette has been confirmed as the Republican candidate for the Calhoun County Council District 3 seat. A runoff will not be needed.

Bonnette received 218 votes, or 50.93%, in Tuesday's primary. Patrick Mack received 210, according to the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Elections office.

Provisional ballots were counted Thursday as part of the certification process. Mack ended up receiving an additional vote.

Bonnette said, “I want to thank all of the constituents that came out to support your candidate of choice. I also want to thank Patrick Mack for caring enough to run for the position. Both of us deeply care about this community.”

She said she will work hard for transparency, low taxes and individual taxpayer property rights.

“I will also work hard to minimize overdevelopment and keeping constituents notified of anything that will affect their liberty or finances,” Bonnette said.

No Democrat filed to run for the District 3 seat in November.

The seat is currently held by Republican John Nelson, who is not seeking re-election. He promised 12 years ago he would only serve three terms.

