A 32-year-old Bowman woman is returning to the Orangeburg County Detention Center after Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein revoked her bond on Friday morning.

Goodstein also denied bond for her co-defendant, John Richard “Ricky” Williams, 61, of 6317 Kips Lane, Orangeburg. He is charged with one count each of trafficking a person under the age of 18 and first-offense, first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11.

Alana Ann Westbury, of 3920 Homestead Road, is charged with one count of first-offense trafficking a person under the age of 18, three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and one count of intimidating a witness.

The 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office asked the court to revoke Westbury’s bond on the charge of intimidating a witness.

Westbury is charged with three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child because she allegedly allowed Williams to engage in first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11 and because two minors were possibly present when she and Williams engaged in sexual activity, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Williams and Westbury were taken into custody on Jan. 6.

Westbury has been free on bond until Goodstein revoked her bond on Friday morning.

